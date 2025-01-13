‘Inner Excellence’ Tops Amazon List After Eagles Star Seen Reading it During Game

A self-help book has raced to the top of Amazon’s most popular list after Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen reading it during Sunday’s wild-card playoff win against the Green Bay Packers.

During the game’s fourth quarter, Brown was seen perusing Jim Murphy’s book Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life.

Fox News reported that by Monday, the book had soared from Amazon’s 523,497th place to the top of the charts after fans saw Brown with it.

“Discover the mental training system that has developed world champions, empowered athletes to become world #1, and most importantly, transformed their lives,” the book’s website notes.

“Whether you’re an athlete or entrepreneur, single mother or father of five, you’ll find exercises, techniques, and tools in this book that will improve every area of your life,” the description adds. “Your life will take on new meaning as you move beyond the pursuit of happiness to a life of purpose and fulfillment.”

Murphy was a former outfielder for the Chicago Cubs and played mostly in the Minors in the late 1980s. He says that the experience made him begin to wonder about inner strength.

After the game, Brown explained why he pulled the book out as he sat on the bench.

“I always revert back to the beginning of the book,” Brown said. “It states if you can just have a clear mind and remember that nothing else matters, clear conscience, nothing matters negative or positive. You’re willing to take risks. It also says if you’re humble, you can’t be embarrassed.”

“It gives me a sense of peace,” he said, according to the NFL Network. “That’s a book I bring every single game. My teammates call it a recipe. … It’s got a lot of points in there. A lot of mental game.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston