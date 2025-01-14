GWINN: Jason Kelce Reveals Hidden Truth Behind His ESPN Betting Advice During Wild-Card Game

When an expert in his field advises others on how to spend their money, those receiving that advice can reasonably assume that the “expert” has done his homework and only gives advice based on exhaustive research.

In the case of ESPN analyst Jason Kelce’s betting advice, that may be assuming too much.

During an ESPN Bet segment before Monday night’s Rams-Vikings game, setting prop bets for Rams and Vikings players. Kelce’s task was to set the number of touchdowns thrown by Rams quarterback Matt Stafford.

Kelce set the number at 2-plus…but not because it was his idea. Instead, the former Eagles center said he gave that number “because they told me to.”

ESPN co-host Ryan Clark did damage control by saying he expected Rams running back Kyren Williams to have a big game “not because anyone told me to.” But the cat was out of the bag, at least in the case of one ESPN prop bet analyst. He didn’t come up with his own betting advice; he just read what someone told him to say.

Now, at the outset, let’s state clearly: Jason Kelce is a 13-year NFL veteran, a Super Bowl champion, a 7-time Pro Bowler, a 6-time First-team All-Pro, and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He is, by every demonstrable measure, a football expert.

And, if this were just a prediction segment, where analysts discussed what they thought would happen in the game, there would be no problem with Kelce giving his take or even the take “someone told him to say.”

However, the source’s credibility is paramount when telling someone how to spend and wager their money. Even joking that the advice comes from a source other than himself questions the credibility of the advice.

Which begs the question: Should bettors trust the advice they’re getting from ESPN?