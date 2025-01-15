Lawsuit Filed Against Conor McGregor over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2023 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat has been named as a defendant by a woman who alleges that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor sexually assaulted her at the team’s arena in Florida.

The woman filed her suit anonymously on Tuesday, alleging that McGregor sexually assaulted her during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023. The suit also alleges that the team is at fault for over-serving alcohol to the Irish MMA champion, according to Sports Illustrated.

The suit names Basketball Properties LLC, which operates the Kayesa Center, accusing the company of gross negligence.

“The special treatment of [McGregor] by allowing him to pour his own alcoholic drinks as well as the failure to cut [McGregor]’s access to alcoholic beverages off after he was overserved demonstrates a conscious disregard for the safety patrons similarly situated to and including [the plaintiff],” the suit says.

McGregor also stirred controversy at that same game for knocking out the team’s mascot, Burnie, during a halftime show.

There were also reports at the time that McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center.

The recently filed lawsuit appears to concern the same incident reported in June of 2023.

The woman said that McGregor followed her into a bathroom and began forcing her to give him oral sex, then slammed her against a wall and next attempted to rape her.

She added that she escaped by elbowing McGregor in the ribs several times and then running out of the bathroom, leaving her purse behind.

She also says that NBA security refused to return her purse, which was “held hostage.”

After security relented and returned her property, she claimed she had filed charges with authorities.

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault before. In May, it was revealed that he was being investigated for a sexual assault allegedly occurring in Ireland in Dec. of 2018.

The UFC fighter has faced charges of assault in other cases, as well. In 2018, he was arrested for assaulting two men in New York. And in 2019, he received a fine for attacking a man in an Irish Pub.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston