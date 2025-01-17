Rams’ Jared Verse Says He ‘Hates Eagles Fans,’ Cannot Stand Seeing Green and White

It’s customary not to give the opposing team bulletin board material before payoff games, but Rams rookie Jared Verse is breaking that tradition.

Verse, a Pennsylvania native who grew up only a couple hours away from Philadelphia, was asked whether he grew up an Eagles fan.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told The LA Times. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”

Wow! Please tell us how you really feel.

“When I see that green and white, I hate it,” Verse said. “I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Specifically, Verse has ill feelings toward his fellow Pennsylvanians after the Rams’ Week 11 matchup against the Eagles. In that game, Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards on the Rams’ defense, and Philly fans gave him a healthy dose of abusive language before the game.

“I didn’t even do nothing to ’em,” Verse said. “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

Rams fans will not want to remember that day. The Eagles whooped Los Angeles 37-20 and amassed an incredible 481 yards of total offense. Why will anything be different this time? Well, the Rams have improved immensely since the last time they played Philadelphia, particularly their defense.

Still, it sounds like one particular member of the Rams defense has some extra motivation.