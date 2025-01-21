Several members of the victorious Ohio State Buckeyes openly praised God after winning college football’s national title on Monday.

Buckeyes stars Will Howard, Jack Sawyer, and Cody Simon each gave their praise and thanks to God after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the title game, Fox News reported.

The players made key contributions to Sunday’s game. Howard threw two touchdown passes and a clutch throw, while Sawyer had three tackles.

Howard turned his attention to God after the big win, saying, “First and foremost, I gotta give the glory and the praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wouldn’t be here without him.” Howard also thanked his family and teammates.

He also praised God while receiving his Offensive MVP Award.

“Before I say anything, I gotta give my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ all the glory, all the praise. Amen. So glad God gave me a chance to be a Buckeye,” he said.

For his part, Sawyer thanked God for allowing him and the team to return to school and win the title.

“We just thank God for giving us the ability to go out and here and do it through the ups and the downs. He was with us on our side, and we knew that. Overcame the adversity and, man, this just feels so good,” Sawyer said.

Cody Simon, named Defensive MVP, also revealed that his faith was essential to his game.

“The Lord did something special on this team; we’re just so thankful,” Simon insisted. “Everyone on this team, we all bought in. I love every guy out here – put the work in this whole year.”

It wasn’t just the Buckeyes who were thankful to their God. Ahead of the game, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard also said that God had guided them all to the big game.

“I truly think things happen for a reason. Not only us, but Ohio State as well. I think we’re the two main teams to just publicly display our faith the most,” Leonard said, adding, “I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both our shoulders throughout the whole season and put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston