WATCH: Jake Paul Puts Mike Tyson on His Shoulders During Trump Inaugural Ball

If anyone was concerned about lingering hard feelings between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul, you need not be.

Both pugilists duked it out in mid-November, a fight Paul won by unanimous decision. Both were guests of President Trump at his Inaugural ball in D.C. on Monday night.

Their reunion led to one of the funnier moments of the night after Paul hoisted Tyson on his shoulders for a picture.

Oh, how far we’ve come from when Tyson slapped Paul during a face-off before their November bout.

Tyson has long been a friend of Trump, dating back to the boxer’s heyday in the mid-1980s. Paul, who wasn’t even alive back then, is obviously a more recent supporter but no less vocal supporter of the president.

Paul took to social media after Trump’s Inauguration speech to not only praise the 47th president but blast anyone not approving of his message.

“Any American who isn’t in support of Trump after this speech simply hates America and doesn’t want what’s best for this country and the world,” Paul wrote.

The Inaugural ball capped a busy first day in office for Trump after he signed over 100 executive orders reversing policies his predecessor, Joe Biden, implemented.