Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Endorses Olympics President Candidate Who Opposes Trans Athletes

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has openly endorsed Lord Sebastian Coe to become the next president of the International Olympics Committee after he suggested that transgender athletes should be banned from women’s sports.

Navratilova revealed her endorsement in a post on X on Tuesday.

“IOC’s shift may alter DSD [Differences of Sexual Development], trans rules- here is hoping Seb Coe is the next president!!!” The tennis star added a link to a story laying out Coe’s positions.

Coe has been straightforward on his position on transgender athletes, a position he had developed as far back as 2022 when he was president of World Athletics when he began to support the idea of prohibiting men who have “transitioned” to women from playing in women’s sports due to the physical advantages their male bodies have over natural-born women. By 2023, World Athletics did end up banning transgender athletes from women’s divisions.

Last November, Coe pledged that if he were to win the election for president of the IOC, he would initiate an “uncompromising and clearcut policy” to protect women’s sports in his bid to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee.

While Coe did not outright state that he would ban men who identify as transgender women from playing in women’s categories, he did say that if women’s categories are not protected, then “it will not end well for women’s sports,” The Guardian reported at the time.

Coe ran the London Olympics in 2012 and is also a double gold medalist in track and field. He won the top medal in the 1500-meter race in 1980 and 1984 and two silver medals in the 800-meter race in those same years.

The Brit also promised not to be a “vanilla” president if he won the election and vowed to make the IOC more democratic.

