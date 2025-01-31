‘Are You Serious?’: Angel Reese Shocks Her Mom by Paying Off Her Mortgage

Angel Reese’s mother got a lot more than she bargained for on a recent episode of her daughter’s podcast: She got her mortgage paid off.

On the January 30th episode of Unapologetically Angel, the podcast of Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese, the second-year WNBA phenom, hosted her mother, Angel Webb Reese.

“Well, it’s your birthday today,” Reese said as her mom was served birthday cake.

“You said that if your mortgage was paid off that, you would retire … or you can pick if you want to work still. So your mortgage today has been paid,” Reese told her stunned mother.

“Today your mortgage has been paid, you ain’t got to worry about your mortgage no more, and if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy,” Reese said.

“Are you serious?” Webb Reese responded.

“You can come stay with me whenever you want to,” Reese said after telling her mother of her plans to buy a home in Chicago.

“Oh, Lord Jesus,” said Webb Reese through tears.

“She taught me how to play,” Angel Reese said of her mother’s influence on her career. “Most of my family plays basketball, so I kind of had to play. I tried ballet, gymnastics, and things like that, but nothing worked except for basketball.”

In an April 2023 interview on ESPN First Take, Reese spoke of her mom’s struggle raising her.

“My mom is a single mom,” she said. “She’s really independent. She raised me and my brother by herself.

“Looking at her and seeing how she never backed down to anything. She always stood her ground for everything. She worked super hard for me and my brother to get in this position.

“Being able to just look at her and say, ‘Mom, you showed me. You paved the way for me.’”