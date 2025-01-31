NBA Analyst Austin Carr Calls for Trump’s Impeachment in Bizarre Social Media Post

Cleveland Cavaliers Analyst Austin Carr had a two-part message for the team on Thursday with a post on X celebrating the Cavs, then oddly calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Carr, a former Cavs player, posted a message congratulating the team on making the All-Star Game but then really went off track.

“Cavs have three all-stars, congrats, well deserved GO CAVS,” he wrote, then strangely added the hashtag “#ImpeachTrumpNOW.”

The juxtaposition of team-boosting and Trump-hating had many asking questions, as neither seemed to have anything to do with one another.

Carr, known as “Mr. Cavalier,” later responded with a follow-up post in which he seemed to admit that the hashtag was an accidental addition to the message about the All-Star Game.

“Need help using my phone, note to self -double check hashtags before posting Go Cavs,” he wrote on Friday.

It is certainly likely that Carr was using his phone. When he typed in the pound sign, the phone auto-filled the anti-Trump hashtag, and he didn’t notice it before hitting the enter button.

However, since his eponymous X account seems to lack political content distinctly, this might suggest that Carr has a secret X account with which he rails against Donald Trump. Otherwise, an anti-Trump hashtag wouldn’t be in his phone to auto-fill.

