Trump Praises Travis Kelce, Rips Biden in Super Bowl Preview

In a packed social media post on Friday, President Trump praised star athletes, trashed NFL kickoff rules, took a shot at his predecessor, and even managed to sneak in a tease for his pre-Super Bowl interview.

“Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching! If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff ‘deal,’ which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!! I’ll be doing the interview, before the game, at 3:00 P.M. There hasn’t been one in four years (Gee, I wonder why?).”

It is true that Biden, or the people making decisions for Biden, declined pre-Super Bowl interviews throughout his presidency.

Trump’s praise for Kelce is noteworthy, considering the president is not a fan of the tight end’s far more famous girlfriend. After pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in September, Trump spoke glowingly about Patrick Mahomes’ wife, the Trump-supporting Brittany Mahomes, and much less flatteringly about Swift.

“Well, I actually like Mrs., I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift, and it was just a question of time. She couldn’t, you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden. You couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it at the, in the marketplace. But no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great. Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

A few days after making those comments, Trump posted, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social.

Still, there are no signs that Kelce took it personally. Earlier this week, the Chiefs star was asked his thoughts about having the president attend the game, and he seemed excited about it.

After saying it would be “awesome” and a “great honor” to have the president in attendance, Kelce added: “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”