Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins Questions ‘Touchy Calls’ After Super Bowl LIX

So, where is your narrative now? This seems to be the question Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins has after – in his view – several “touchy calls” went Philadelphia’s way instead of Kansas City’s in the Eagles 40-22 stomping of the defending champs in Super Bowl LIX.

Speaking to the media after a brutal loss that saw Hopkins drop at least one pass before collecting a touchdown long after the game was decided, Hopkins challenged the media to hold the refs to the same standard. “It’s my first year being with the Chiefs, and I saw a lot of things in the media about the refs, but . . . what is y’all gonna say now about the refs and us when there was a lot of touchy calls? Are y’all gonna report that? Are y’all gonna talk about the refs now?”

There were at least two questionable calls against the Chiefs in the game. First, Trent McDuffie’s hit on Dallas Goedert on an incompletion gave the Eagles an automatic first down.

Then, there was a penalty for a late hit on Nick Bolton on a crucial second-and-long.

Both calls were terrible. McDuffie barely touched Goedert, who obviously sold the hit by flinging his head back. And the Bolton late hit was something you would never expect to be called unless it was a hit on a QB.

However, you live by the sword. You die by the sword.

The Chiefs greatly benefited from multiple “touchy calls” throughout the playoffs. Had it not been for those calls, they would unlikely have made it to the Super Bowl. Given that, it’s unbecoming to see Hopkins complain about those types of calls just because they didn’t go his way.

The Chiefs have ascended to the Super Bowl in four of the last five years, living like Vegas gamblers who can’t miss. Constantly ordering drinks and rolling the dice, seeing how long they could ride the lightning. Well, every gambler’s luck and the Chiefs’ luck ran out Sunday night.