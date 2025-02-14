REPORT: Chiefs Give Travis Kelce Deadline to Decide His Future

Travis Kelce would like to take some time before deciding his NFL future. However, the Chiefs would like to ensure he answers that question before he’s due another $11.5 million.

According to Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton of The Athletic, “If Kelce chooses to retire, the Chiefs, as they head into an intriguing offseason, want to know of his decision around March 14, according to a team source. Based on the deadline, the Chiefs are going to give Kelce a month to decide his future.”

Why the 14th? On March 15th, Kelce is due for a $11.5 million roster bonus.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I‘m playing next year,” Kelce said during a recent episode of New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, retired NFL center Jason Kelce. “Right now, I am just kicking everything down the road. I am kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.”

Kelce added, “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that – it’s a wholehearted decision,” Kelce said.

“I’m not half-a**ing it. I’m fully here for them, and I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or if it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

That certainly sounds like someone leaning toward retirement.

Kelce was a valuable contributor for the Chiefs this year. However, his stats definitely dropped off. The future Hall of Famer accounted for 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the regular season, both career lows.