After internet-fueled confusion and controversy, President Donald Trump has set the record straight: The Eagles will be invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

“They will be. We haven’t yet, but we will be [sending an invite],” Trump said. “I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they’ll be extended that invitation. … We’re going to do that sometime today. They deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them.”

For their part, the Eagles are “looking forward” to receiving the invite.

The Eagles’ acceptance of the invite marks a stark change from the last time they won the Super Bowl, In 2018, fresh off their defeat of the Patriots and in the middle of Trump’s first term as president, the team refused to come to the White House due to President Trump’s strong words against NFL players who took part in the anthem-kneeling protests which were sweeping through the league at the time.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” a statement from Trump read at the time. “They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”

With the anthem protests in the rear-view mirror and Trump having won not only the national popular vote but also the Eagles’ home state of Pennsylvania, the energy is different, and Philadelphia has decided to attend.

Whether Trump serves them McDonald’s remains to be seen.