WATCH: Golfer Billy Horschel Confronts Alligator on Course, Alligator Loses

When confronting a gator, it’s best to get another gator.

PGA golfer and former Florida Gator Billy Horschel showed an alligator another use for a wedge on Thursday, as he used it to poke the reptile and drive him back to the waters from which he came during Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

If only Billy Horschel had been there to teach Chubbs how to do it properly…

The gator seemed downright offended at being poked by the wedge before deciding he had been bested and making a hasty retreat. The internet was quick to react with great amusement at the scene.

Granted, this was no massive alligator. But Horschel is more than deserving of praise for his actions here.

The Cognizant Classic runs until March 2.