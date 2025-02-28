Former NFL Player Chris Kluwe Fired from His High School Coaching Job After Arrest for Protest

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe says he was fired from his job as a high school football coach in Southern California, after his arrest for protesting at a City Council meeting.

Kluwe claims the school offered him a chance to resign and then fired him.

“MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and, most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement,” Kluwe said on Feb. 18 during a debate about the installation of a plaque with the MAGA acronym at the local public library. “You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is.”

The MAGA acronym being debated did not stand for “Make America Great Again,” as the Trump campaign slogan reads. Instead, the acronym at the library is “Magical,” “Alluring,” “Galvanizing,” and “Adventurous.”

“I was told the school was getting too much attention, and they had to let me go,” Kluwe said of his job as the freshman special teams coach at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California. The former punter says he held the job for five years.

“I knew it was a possible consequence,” Kluwe told the Guardian via email obtained by USA Today. “I think it just goes to show what MAGA actually stands for – they don’t want to build anything; they just want to tear people and institutions down to make themselves feel better, regardless of what it costs the community. I sincerely doubt Edison is going to find another ex-NFL player to coach freshman football.”