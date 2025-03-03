21-Year-Old Trans Runner ‘Wins’ Race After Teenage Girls Drop Out

A transgender-identifying male athlete won a 400-meter women’s race in Staten Island, New York, on Saturday after two teenage girls opted out of competing against him.

Camden Schreiner, 21, who uses the name “Sadie,” came in first place in the Women’s 40o-meter dash open at the USA Track and Field Open Masters Championships with a time of 56:74, according to The Blaze. Schreiner won the race after his opponents, Anna Vidolova, 17, and Amaris Hiatt, 16, did not compete.

According to the race results, Vidolova and Hiatt were listed as “Did Not Start,” abbreviated to “DNS. ”

Schreiner also participated in the Women’s 200-meter dash open and won first place against her competitors who were 14, 15, 16, and 18.

According to The Blaze, under USATF’s policy, men are allowed “to compete in the women’s category using the justification that they are in compliance with Internation Olympic Committee rules.” Transgender athletes are also required to meet “certain medical benchmarks.”

As Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported in December 2023, Schreiner, who began using the name “Sadie” claimed that they were transgender, and while studying at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) began “breaking women’s records.”

In February 2025, RIT revealed that Sadie would not be competing for the school after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) banned biological males from competing in women’s sports in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Trump’s executive order says that “it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.”

“It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth,” the executive order says.