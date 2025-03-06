Minnesota Democrat Calls Transgender Athlete Bans ‘State Sanctioned Genocide’

A Minnesota state representative who identifies as “non-binary” is calling bans on transgender athletes playing in girl’s sports no less than “state sanctioned genocide.”

During the debate over a possible ban of transgender athletes from girl’s sports in Minnesota, Democrat Rep. Liish Kozlowski went on a tear Monday against the bill being discussed, Fox News reported.

Kozlowski, who also claims to be the “only two-spirit” member of the state legislature and has the pronouns “they/them” on her social media, said that the bill, HF12, is intended to “bully trans and non-binary kids.”

“Problematic bills like HF12, a bill to bully trans and non-binary kids… It’s not about fairness in sports; it’s about erasing trans girls, non-binary, and two-spirit kids and people from public life.” “I can assure you that our children will not stop being transgender just because you try to remove us from sports,” Kozlowski railed.

“As politicians and unelected billionaires from the White House to here in the Minnesota House, we’re seeing this doubling down of efforts in an agenda of division of stoking fear, of stoking harm on our communities,” the left-wing rep. added.

The bill, which had 35 sponsors, barely lost its vote to pass on Monday with a 67-66 vote. It needed one more vote to pass.

Minnesota has become one of the most vocal states refusing to obey President Trump’s ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports. Last month, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) published a statement saying it will obey only state laws on trans athletes and not federal rules.

The state-wide school sports organization insists that its rules are “determined by state law, through the Minnesota Human Rights Act and the Minnesota Constitution,” and that state laws take precedence over federal rules.

