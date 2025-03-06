Stephen A. Smith Fuels 2028 Chatter as He Slams Dems for Having No ‘National Voice’

ESPN talker Stephen A. Smith continues to be the most vocal person supposedly not running for the Democrat 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. He told late-night host Jimmy Fallon that the Democrats lack a “national voice,” which has triggered his rise among Democrat candidates.

On Wednesday night’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Smith was asked whether he could save the Democrat Party.

“Folks are nuts, number one,” Smith began. “Number two, you know, I mean, the Democratic Party, I mean, they’re lost. They had a bad few months. We all know this. And even though there’s a lot of qualified Democrats all over the country from a local perspective — governors, mayors, stuff like that — there’s no real national voice. Enter moi. They’ve come to me. And so, I mean, I did not ask for this. I don’t want this. I happen to have a very, very, very good life, very good job. I’m good, very good.”

Smith then did what Smith does: he said he had no interest and then slipped in a comedic political endorsement.

“I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute now. I don’t want to do this.’ But the fact that they’re talking about me this way, I must say, I approve this message,” he said.

The discussion of Smith’s political ambitions comes only one day after the ESPN hot-take dispenser went on The View and shocked host Joy Behar by informing her that, contrary to her opinion, President Trump did indeed receive a mandate from the American people in 2024.

“He won every swing state,” Smith explained. “He increased in terms of his voter turnout in his favor from the standpoint of Blacks, Latinos and young voters. 89% of the counties shifted to the right. That’s a mandate!”

It is unlikely that Smith will enter the political arena as a candidate. However, given the attention he gets from talking politics, it’s doubtful he will stop doing that soon.