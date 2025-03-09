‘LeFlop’: LeBron Savagely Mocked After Atrocious Flop

Let no man compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan ever, ever again.

The injury was the Lakers’ 111-101 loss to the Celtics in Boston, a game that was never as close as the score suggested. The insult was LeBron’s egregious flop as he attempted to draw a foul on Jayson Tatum on a play in which he was barely touched.

Two minutes into the fourth quarter, LeBron was – at best – brushed in the midsection after a streaking Jayson Tatum brushed past him. In response, James grasped his chin and threw himself to the ground.

No one was buying the Oscar-caliber performance from James.

LeBron left the game later in the fourth quarter with what is being described as a groin injury.

“Lakers star LeBron James exited with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter with what the team is calling a left groin strain and did not return,” ESPN reported. “James downplayed the injury, saying there was “not much concern” and vowing to ‘go day to day’ in treating it.

“Until he undergoes medical imaging, it is too early to project an accurate timetable for how long James could be out, sources told ESPN. However, one source said the initial thought is that the injury will sideline James for weeks, not days.”

LeBron James is the game’s all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, when you consider the utter cowardice he brought to the game by repeatedly throwing himself on the floor without being touched and his insistence on taking public stands on political issues, he’s easily the most disliked superstar in any sport in recent memory.