This weekend in Texas, an insane brawl broke out between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M, and both schools will face serious repercussions.

On Saturday, Trenton Bush, a senior for Prairie View A&M, hit a walk-off RBI. As Bush and his teammates celebrated around second base, a Jackson State player ran in from left field and tried to interfere with the festivities.

That’s when things took a turn.

Coaches and umpires eventually separated the two sides, but that didn’t stop opposing players from trying to attack each other.

According to TMZ Sports, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has come down hard on the two rival schools. Nine players were suspended, six from Prairie View A&M and three from Jackson State.

In addition, both schools were fined $25,000.