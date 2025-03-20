Australian MMA Fighter Dies from Rare Muscle Condition at 21

A 21-year-old Australian MMA fighter has died from a rare muscle condition caused by intense workouts, less than two weeks after a fight.

Jake Sendler, 21, was hospitalized on March 2, suffering from what would later be diagnosed as rhabdomyolysis, a breakdown of skeletal muscle due to direct or indirect muscle injury and exertion. If not treated immediately, the condition can lead to kidney damage.

Eleven days after being hospitalized, Sendler died.

Jake’s mother, Sharone Sendler, says that her son experienced muscle soreness and discoloration in his urine in the lead up to the fight, but thought it was dehydration.

“He sold 60 tickets to family and friends to come watch him,” Sharone told News.com.au.

Despite the concerns, Sendler cleared the medical screening and was given the green light to fight. Sendler lasted the full three rounds, but was so exhausted he had to be helped out of the ring, and eventually an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital. After examination, doctors determined that the damage to Sendler’s kidneys was too great and that he would not recover.

“When we got into the ICU, the doctor said when they opened him up again (in another emergency surgery), there was just too much tissue that had died, and there was so much damage, there was nothing more they could do,” Sharone said.

She added, “I said to him, ‘It’s OK, baby, you can rest now, you fought so hard,’ and I kissed him on the forehead, and he passed away. It was the worst moment of my life.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise awareness for the rare condition and help support the family’s funeral costs.

“While preparing for an upcoming fight, Jake unknowingly pushed through worsening symptoms. He continued training, working, and coaching, unaware that his body was shutting down. Astonishingly, even as his organs were failing, Jake stepped into the ring one final time and fought courageously, demonstrating incredible determination and strength,” the campaign statement read.

“Immediately afterward, his condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to emergency hospitalisation and multi-organ failure – the most severe case of rhabdo his doctors had ever encountered.”