Republicans in the House of Representatives are filing a bill that would codify into law President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

With one of his early executive orders, the president changed federal Title IX rules to prevent transgender athletes from playing in women’s and girls’ sports that are subsidized by federal tax dollars.

The president’s orders on transgender athletes have faced multiple court actions by activists, left-wing judges, and certainly, the Title IX order could be cancelled by the next Democrat president unless a formal law backs it up. To prevent it from being overturned by a future president, GOP lawmakers are taking action, Fox News reported.

Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller has filed a bill that would make Trump’s ban on trans athletes permanent.

“The innocence, privacy, and safety of young girls should never be up for debate,” Miller said in a statement upon filing the bill. “Any public school that refuses to follow President Trump’s orders to protect female-only spaces has no right to receive a single dime of taxpayer funding.”

Rep. Miller is currently looking for co-sponsors. However, according to Fox News, she garnered the support of 72 other Republicans when she filed similar legislation last year.

The bill states that “locker room facilities in active use in connection with an education program or activity may be used only by individuals of the same sex as determined solely on each individual’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The bill adds that it will be unlawful for someone to use any facility but those designated for one sex, “determined solely on reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

