WATCH: Trans Runner Destroys Competition at High School Track Meet

A transgender runner blew away the competition at a high school girls’ championship race in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday.

Ada Gallagher, a 17-year-old runner for Portland’s McDaniel High School, easily beat all female competitors this week and took first place in the 400M race, where he beat the next closest girl by an incredible seven seconds, according to the New York Post.

Last year, Gallagher stirred controversy when he won the 6A-1 Portland Interscholastic League Championship in the girls’ 200M and 400M races.

This year, Gallagher was awarded two season record runs. He finished with a time of 57.62 in the 400M, beating Franklin High School’s Kinnaly Souphanthong, who came in second at 1:05.72. The transgender runner also won the 200M, finishing with a 25.76, more than two seconds ahead of the second-place runner, who ran a 27.31.

Video shows Gallagher easily loping far ahead of his competition:

Gallagher’s participation last year spurred the coach of an opposing team to protest his inclusion. That coach, Lake Oswego High School’s John Parks, was ultimately fired.

This year’s blowout win for Gallagher disgusted many social media users:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.