‘He Will Be Missed’: President Trump Honors the Late ‘Great Fighter’ George Foreman

President Donald Trump honored the late George Foreman on Saturday, calling the heavyweight legend “something really special.”

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump wrote, “George Foreman is dead. What a GREAT FIGHTER!!! He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing.”

“With the exception of Ali, when you got hit, you went down. He was something really Special, but above all, he was a Great Person, with a personality that was bigger than life. I knew him well, and he will be missed. Warmest condolences to his wonderful family!!!” he concluded:

Foreman’s family announced in a social media post on Friday he had passed away at the age of 76 with his loved ones gathered around him, Breitbart News reported.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the message read, per Breitbart News:

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.” The family added that they “are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

In a post on Saturday, the Trump War Room X account shared an image of the smiling president and Foreman that appeared to have been taken in New York City.

“RIP George Foreman,” its message read:

Social media users also shared their thoughts on his passing, one person writing, “Two fighters and friends. Fight! Fight! Fight!”

“RIP George Foreman, a spectacular Christian!” someone else commented, while another person said, “True and unforgettable champion. RIP George and condolences to the Foreman family.”

According to Fox News, President Trump issued his statement about the loss of his friend just before he is expected to attend the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

“Foreman became an Olympic gold medalist in 1968 when he defeated the Soviet Union’s Jonas Čepulis in that year’s Mexico City Olympics, but was most prominently known for his big-ticket matches against fellow legendary boxers Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier,” the outlet said, later adding that following his incredible boxing career, Foreman became a successful entrepreneur and launched his now famous George Foreman Grill.