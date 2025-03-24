Jemele Hill’s Mocking of Cuban Musicians for Supporting Trump Backfires

In an X post, former ESPN sports talker Jemele Hill sparked a wave of Democrat racism against a group of Cuban musicians who were avid Donald Trump supporters during last year’s race for president.

Hill launched her X account on Saturday to sarcastically blast Cubans who supported Trump with a comment on a misleading CBS News story that claimed Donald Trump had “revoked the legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.”

She added a video clip of a group of Cuban musicians at a Trump rally to that story and captioned her barb, “Somebody check in with this Cuban singing group to see if they plan on doing a remix.”

What Hill did not tell her followers, though, is that the program giving tens of thousands of certain Cubans short-term status was a temporary program launched in 2022 by the Biden administration. Nor did she say that Biden’s program was already set to end, as CBS News reported last October. Trump is simply not renewing the program.

Furthermore, Trump isn’t revoking anyone’s legal status, because even the Biden program only conferred temporary status on these migrants, not anything permanent, and certainly nothing long-term.

Even though she got her facts wrong, it is clear that Hill is saying that Cubans need to stay in servitude to the Democrats and never vote for a Republican.

Her post also brought out hundreds of racist Democrats to agree that the Cubans don’t deserve to be allowed to choose who they wish to vote for and that they somehow deserve to be deported because they voted for Trump.

The leftists came out of the woodwork to reveal their inner racism:

