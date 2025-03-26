Jasmine Crockett Calls Harm Caused by Trans Athletes a ‘Distraction’

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is completely dismissing the harm caused by transgender athletes, is calling the issue nothing but a “distraction,” and insisting that trans athletes in women’s sports harm no one.

Crockett was mainly triggered by the division inside her own party over the issue and insisted that Democrats need to be united in favor of transgender athlete inclusion, Fox News reported.

“In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided,” Crockett said, scolding her own voters. “We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk.”

“According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when?” she railed.

She went on to insist that trans athletes cause no harm, saying, “Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?”

As Fox News pointed out, former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb most certainly can show where a “little trans child” harmed her and changed her life. In 2022, McNabb was seriously injured by a hulking trans athlete during a school game. She suffered permanent brain injuries thanks to the “little trans child” she met that day.

After years of the liberal position of acceptance, though, trans athletes are finally seeing pushback in sports. A recent report by Reem Alsalen, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, suggests that men should not be allowed in women’s sports.

In his report, Alsalen notes that men who identify as women have won 890 medals, shutting out more than 600 female athletes across 29 sports since many leagues have decided to allow men to compete as women.

For her part. Crockett is emerging as the radical voice of the Democrat Party as the left-wing party finds itself bereft of leadership and a direction forward after being devastated by Donald Trump’s soaring win of a second term in the White House.

Crockett has been making the rounds of every media outlet and podcast that will take her on and has pushed some of the most vile and radical claims of any Democrat to the forefront.

Most recently, she has taken heat for calling for violence against Elon Musk, Tesla dealerships, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

