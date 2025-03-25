Jasmine Crockett was not a well-known name in 2023 or really, in 2024, but she is busying herself making headlines with her bombastic and controversial remarks, clawing her way to the top of a party left in complete shambles after the last presidential election.

Crockett was first elected to her congressional seat in 2023 and served as the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, but in recent weeks, her name recognition has soared. Her controversial remarks have caught the attention of Attorney General Pam Bondi, and now she faces a censure resolution for making fun of paralyzed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), referring to him as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

But first, let’s back up.

Crockett began making waves on social media after Trump assumed office, signaling to everyone that she is here to “resist.” After less than a month of Trump being in office, Crockett appeared on CNN to blast the Trump administration’s efforts to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies from the federal government. During her rant, she bizarrely blamed “white supremacists” for 80 percent of the country’s violent crime.

“But the people that commit 80 percent of the most violent crimes in this country are white supremacists. Yet, for whatever reason, they sit and they serve at the pleasure of the president,” she incorrectly claimed.

The congresswoman, who believes that Trump is “an enemy to the United States,” generated mockery from the right after posting a bizarre and cringeworthy video on the day of Trump’s address before Congress.

“Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance,” she wrote, urging people not to watch it. The video features the congresswoman lip-synching and dancing with two others in her office and down a hallway.

It should come as no surprise that she was among the disgruntled Democrats who walked out during the speech. She proudly flashed a “resist” shirt.

She continued to embellish her social media presence, participating in a video game-style “choose your fighter” TikTok video, which was also roasted online.

All the while, Crockett — who publicly stated she is not sure if there will be elections in four years — has made sure to turn her rhetoric up to 11, which has gotten her into some potential trouble.

For instance, she sparked attention from Attorney General Bondi after publicly stating that all she wanted for her birthday “is for Elon to be taken down,” supporting the “Tesla takedown” trend.

“Now you have this Congresswoman Crockett who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. ‘Let’s take him out on my birthday,’ she said. Yet she turns and says, ‘Oh, I’m not calling for violence,’” Bondi said during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, warning the congresswoman to “tread very carefully.”

Crockett, however, remains in denial, asserting she has not promoted violence. Yet, she has continued to use inflammatory rhetoric that the left would freak out about on the right.

In a recent interview, Crockett said Democrats have to “punch” to win elections in Texas before taking aim at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), specifically stating that he needs to be “knocked over the head, like, hard.”

She was asked, “How do you win elections in Texas as a Democrat? What do you do? Especially statewide.”

“I think that you punch,” Crockett said, using the violent imagery that the left would typically balk at if used by a Republican. “I think you punch. I think you’re okay with — you’re okay with punching.”

“You know, I think, and I love Colin, and I think towards the end, he started to punch a little harder,” she continued.

“But, like, it’s Ted Cruz. I mean, like, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like, hard, right?” she added. “Like, there is no niceties with him, like, at all. Like, you go clean off on him, right?”

The loose-lipped Democrat continued her streak of inflammatory remarks, making fun of paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott during a speech at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said. “Come on, now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, Honey, so, um, so, yes. Yes, yes, yes. Right, okay.”

That remark captured the attention of Texas Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), who is now introducing a censure resolution against his colleague over those remarks.

The resolution states that the remarks were “discriminatory in nature” and the latest in what he described as a “continued series of inappropriate comments expressed” by Crockett.

It does not end there for Crockett either, as she is currently facing accusations of grabbing a journalist’s phone and scratching his hand because she did not want to answer his question about her participation in the Tesla Takedown.

It seems Crockett is desperately trying to make a name for herself in a Democrat Party that was shattered after the American people handed a decisive victory to President Donald Trump in November.

The 43-year-old congresswoman has said she believes that Democrats are looking for “younger, fresher leadership” as opposed to someone like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and it seems she is trying to fill that gap.

Meanwhile, Schumer believes Republicans will feel like “rats on a sinking ship” in 2026, but it is Democrats who, very clearly, are not only aboard a rudderless ship but sinking to historic levels of approval, and Crockett is currently leading their way into obscurity.