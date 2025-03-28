Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens Top Sports Books Projected Win List

In a move that will probably shock no one, Vegas oddsmakers think the four best teams from the 2024 season will also be the four best teams in the 2025 season.

All four teams had win totals set at 11.5, the highest of all teams.

Of course, we’re not even completely done with free agency, let alone the draft, which doesn’t happen for another month. So, all of this is ridiculously early and highly preliminary. However, it’s probably a safe bet (pun intended) for Vegas to pick those four to win the most games.

Nonetheless, some other teams have had great offseasons and should merit mention.

“Next in the win total order are the Lions and 49ers, each at 10.5,” Pro Football Talk reports. “The Buccaneers, Chargers, Rams, Texans, Broncos, Packers, Bengals, and Commanders are all listed at 9.5 wins.”