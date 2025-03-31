Lia Thomas Feels ‘Devastated,’ Stricken with ‘Grief’ Over Trans Athlete Ban

Lia Thomas, the infamous transgender UPenn swimmer, says he is “devastated” after a ban on transgender swimmers was initiated in international swimming events.

According to GB News, Thomas, who controversially took opportunities from female competitors during the 2022 NCAA championships, was recently the keynote speaker at HiTOPS’ annual Trans Youth Forum, where he discussed the trans ban.

After reportedly transitioning, the now 25-year-old former swimmer claimed that he was surprised when he was permitted to compete on the UPenn women’s team.

“I looked up the NCAA transgender policy [during freshman fall] and knew it might be technically possible. … I didn’t think that I could do it,” Thomas explained.

Thomas insisted that sports should be “athlete-driven,” not driven by gender or sex.

“It has to be the athletes deciding for themselves where they feel most affirmed and most comfortable,” Thomas said.

But after World Aquatics ruled that transgender athletes may not compete in women’s sports, Thomas found his swimming career sinking.

“I felt so devastated and grief over losing this access to my sport,” Thomas said.

“There was no doubt in my mind that I was going to fight this, that this is my sport too, and I’m not just gonna give it up to trans folks,” he added.

So far, there has been no hint that World Aquatics will change its policy anytime soon.

Further, the bans on transgender athletes have spread to other sports. The Trump administration has also worked to ban trans athletes from schools that take federal education dollars. Republicans are also working to codify that ban by passing legislation to back the president’s move.

