Packers Legend Brett Favre Defends Elon Musk, Calls the Left ‘Very Evil’ After Attacks on Tesla Dealerships

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre said Elon Musk is deserving of all “accolades,” while blasting the left as “very evil,” after a series of arson attacks on Musk’s Tesla dealerships.

Favre made the comments on OutKick’s Ricky Cobb Show, where he remarked about how the left loved Musk before he joined President Trump’s campaign and became a senior adviser.

“Elon Musk, several years ago, was a Democrat,” Favre said. “They loved him. He was the most brilliant inventor, smartest guy ever, richest man in the world, he was on the pedestal. Now he’s working for free and trying to make this country better. Does he need it? Does he need to do that? If you want to fly off into the sunset, buy several islands and never be heard from again, he can do that. And the same can be said for Trump.

“And so, this guy’s doing it because he loves this country, and people are hating him for that. I hate it for Elon but I know he’s going to be OK. He’s a lot smarter than all of us, and he’s pretty resilient. Anyone who is willing to do what he is doing for this country deserves all the accolades that you can give him, not the negative backlash.”

In recent weeks, violent leftists have burned Tesla dealerships and even assaulted motorists in a series of terrorist attacks against Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Attorney General Pam Bondi has labeled the attacks “domestic terrorism.”

“I just think that the left, in this case and in a lot of cases, is very evil. To even remotely attack this guy the way they have is absolutely crazy,” Favre said.