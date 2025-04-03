Martina Navratilova ‘Fuming’ After Female Fencer Punished for Refusing to Face Trans Athlete

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova ripped USA Fencing for punishing a female fencer who refused to face a transgender athlete at a tournament in Maryland last weekend.

“This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bulls— bus!!!” Navratilova wrote on X.

Navratilova was commenting on fencer Stephanie Turner, who refused to compete against transgender fencer Redmond Sullivan at the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland. Turner took a knee at the start of the match and was subsequently disqualified from the tournament.

“I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women’s objections regarding [its gender eligibility policy],” Turner said after the incident. “I took a knee immediately at that point. Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So, when I took the knee, I looked at the ref and said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual.

“Redmond didn’t hear me, and he comes up to me, and he thinks that I may be hurt, or he doesn’t understand what’s happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you,” Turner continued.

“Turner said she was then escorted to the bout committee where she had to explain what she did,” she explained. “She says the members then handed her a copy of the association’s transgender policy and made her sign a document acknowledging the black card. Turner said she signed the document under objection.”

The fencing organization is defending its policies.

“The policy was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces. The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day,” USA Fencing said in a statement.

“We respect the viewpoints on all sides and encourage our members to continue sharing them with us as the matter evolves. It’s important for the fencing community to engage in this dialogue, but we expect this conversation to be conducted respectfully, whether at our tournaments or in online spaces. The way to progress is by respectful discussion based in evidence,” it added.

