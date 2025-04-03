Stephen A. Smith Blasts CA Gov. Newsom for Refusing to Do His Show

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith swiped at California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for refusing to do his podcast.

Newsom is widely believed to be angling for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Still, Smith thinks that Newsom’s chances are slim, considering that he is governor of a state with some of the worst problems with homelessness, the cost of living, and crime, Mediaite reported.

Newsom has invited several folks onto his This Is Gavin Newsom podcast who clearly stand on the opposite side, such as conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon, with whom he has joined to diss the Democratic Party. Apparently, that is not sitting well with Smith.

Of course, some feel that Smith himself is testing the waters for his own run for president, and his comments could be construed as a swipe at a rival.

According to Mediaite, Smith slammed Newsom.

“There is no doubt, respectfully, Mr. Governor of California, that your record won’t hold the muster,” Smith said. “That’s why you got a podcast. We keep inviting you on this show — still waiting, still waiting. Because here’s the reality, sir. With the homelessness, with the crime, with the cost of living in California, I can’t imagine Gavin Newsom winning a presidential election with what is going on in the state of California. Period.”

Smith also blasted Newsom over his weak response to the L.A. wildfires. Smith noted that Newsom’s comments about the fire were all over the map. And he insisted that because of that, “plenty of Californians that do not believe you at all.”

Smith was very critical of the way Democrats handled the fires. “I’m very very sorry your city is burning, but you didn’t tell me your city was gone burn. Do you have any water? If not, I suggest you go get some,” he said of the response.

Two months ago, Smith also proclaimed that Newsom’s political career was “in peril” and his presidential aspirations had been “eviscerated” over the fires.

