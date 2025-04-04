Dodgers Pitcher Blake Snell Latest Athlete Targeted for Home Break-in

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell’s Seattle-area home was broken into just before Opening Day, the latest in a series of recent home burglaries targeting leading athletes.

As first reported by KING5 in Seattle, police opened an investigation into the incident on March 26, which was one day before Snell made his pitching debut at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

No one was home at the time of the incident. Police told KING5 that it’s not yet clear if anything was stolen.

Police found that a window had been broken at Snell’s Woodway, Washington home. Snell said in a statement obtained by KING5 he could confirm the incident:

I can confirm that our home was recently broken into. Thankfully no one was harmed. We’re working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for their swift response and ongoing support. We have security footage that is actively assisting in the investigation, and we’re confident the individuals responsible will be caught and removed from our community. If you know something, say something — please contact local law enforcement.

Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure said it was unclear whether anything had been stolen because “there had clearly been some high-value items that had been left there.”

KTLA5 reports the incident occurred mere days before fellow athlete, former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman’s home was illegally entered. Sherman said the suspects pointed held his wife and children at gunpoint as they robbed their house.

Sherman’s Maple Valley, Washington, home is about one hour south of Snell’s.

“Of course, there’s always the possibility that they’re connected. We don’t have enough information to say they’re connected,” McClure said.

FOX News details a number of break-ins were reported at the homes of several high-profile athletes during the fall, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, prompting alerts from leagues to use caution.

As Breitbart News reported, in January Evgeny Malkin, the longtime star and Stanley Cup champion center for the Pittsburgh Penguins, had his home burglarized in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, while playing a game in Pittsburgh.

The security system at Malikn’s residence was reportedly not functioning during the break-in. All three of Malkin’s Stanley Cup rings were stolen.