Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin’s Home Burglarized, Stanley Cup Rings Stolen

The homes of professional athletes have become the target of a recent burglary spree that has hit players from the NFL, NBA, and now, the NHL.

Evgeny Malkin, the longtime star and Stanley Cup champion center for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was burglarized on January 11 at his home in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, while playing a game in Pittsburgh, TMZ Sports reports.

According to TMZ Sports, the security system at Malikn’s home was not functioning during the break-in. All three of Malkin’s Stanley Cup rings were stolen.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made. The Penguins are working with the Allegheny County Police Department to identify suspects.

The burglary spree has targeted the homes of high-profile athletes while they’ve been away playing games. In the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow have all been hit by burglars. In the NBA, the home of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also hit.

The FBI is investigating the burglaries and believes they are all connected.

The FBI believes the burglars hail from South America and thoroughly prepare before each home invasion by conducting extensive technical and physical surveillance.

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time,” the FBI said in a statement. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities.”

The bureau also believes the thieves already know where the athletes keep their valuables before they even enter the house.