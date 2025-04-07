Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Gushes Over Visit to the Trump White House

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, gushed over her visit to the Trump White House with a simple two-word description of the day.

After her visit, Randi Mahomes took to her Instagram stories to describe it, posting a photo of the White House and the message, “Priceless Visit.”

The Super Bowl winner’s mother has been open about supporting the president.

For instance, Last November, she was seen at a game wearing the president’s signature Make America Great Again cap.

It was just ahead of last year’s election, and in the video, she proclaimed, “Make America great again, let’s do it!” in an obvious endorsement of Trump’s bid for a second term in the White House.

The video impressed sport commentator Clay Travis, who wrote, “It’s an entirely different world in 2024. People in public are way more willing to be pro-Trump now than ever before. Go vote!”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

Indeed, she was so adamant about supporting Donald Trump, she <a href=”https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2024/08/29/brittany-mahomes-doesnt-give-fck-whar-people-say-about-her-amid-backlash-trump-support/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener” insisted that she did not “give a fuck” what people had to say about her endorsement.

