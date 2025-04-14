Trump Celebrates Masters Winner Rory McIlroy: ‘Tremendous Courage’

President Donald Trump celebrated pro golfer Rory McIlroy’s Masters win on Sunday, calling McIlroy’s game an “amazing” effort.

By winning the legendary green jacket, McIlroy became only the sixth pro golfer to achieve a Grand Slam, winning every pro golf major at least once in his career.

“I have to congratulate Rory,” Trump said when asked if he watched this year’s Masters, Fox News reported. “That took tremendous courage. He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts, stamina, and courage.”

The president said, “People have no idea how tough that is. He came back. It’s better for him that it happened that way because that showed real courage to have come back from what could’ve been a tragedy – it was amazing.”

Trump also said that the Masters was his “favorite sporting show.”

McIlroy battled with UK golfer Justin Rose, who came in second during the pair’s sudden-death playoff after he came up short to beat McIlroy outright during the main tournament.

In the final hole, Rose only finished with par, but when McIlroy took his turn, he birdied the hole, edging Rose into second place.

Trump also praised Rose.

“Justin Rose was great,” Trump said. “Look, they’re great athletes under tremendous pressure. But unless you’re a golfer, you don’t understand that hundredth of an inch makes a difference between a great shot and a horrible shot.”

Still, McIlroy’s victory ended a long, eleven-year drought, during which he hadn’t won a single major trophy. But winning the Masters finally gave him the Grand Slam he had been chasing for decades.

