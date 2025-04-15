VIDEO: Phillies Announcer Makes Titanic Reference During Home Run Call on Anniversary of Shipwreck

Philadelphia Phillies announcer Ruben Amaro Jr. referred to the ill-fated luxury liner Titanic Monday, on the anniversary of the ship’s sinking 113 years ago.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos thrilled Phillies fans Monday night when he launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th inning, to narrow the San Francisco Giants’ lead to 6-4.

“And a high fly ball to deep left-center field!” said play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy. “That one is gone! Home run for Castellanos. It’s his third of the year. It’s his second RBI of the game. It’s a two-run ballgame.”

Amaro Jr., as excited as many of the fans, then contributed this comment.

“Did not hang one to Bryce Harper, but he hung one to Nick Castellanos; and Nick did exactly what you’re supposed to do with it — especially the way that he’s swinging the bat,” Amaro Jr. said. “That is a titanic blast. Too much?”

McCarthy responded, “No, I think you’re right on it!”

As it turns out, it actually was a bit much.

Whether Amaro Jr. realized it or not, his “Titanic” blast comment came on April 14, the anniversary of the RMS Titanic’s collision with an iceberg that eventually sank the ship the next day.

Despite the thrilling home run from Castellanos, the Giants increased their lead and hung on for the 10-4 win.