Maine Governor Janet Mills Responds to Trump Lawsuit Over Trans Athletes

Maine’s radical Democrat Governor Janet Mills is lashing out at President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice for their lawsuit taking the state to task for allowing transgender athletes to play as women.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the lawsuit on Wednesday morning, flanked by women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines and Maine State Representative Laurel Libby.

In her complaint, Bondi accuses the state of Maine of “openly and defiantly flouting federal anti-discrimination law.”

“By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine’s policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and physiological harm,” the complaint reads.

Now, Gov. Mills is responding to the DOJ lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration is trying to pressure Maine to “abandon the rule of law” by trying to force the state to protect women’s sports, Fox News reported.

“Today is the latest, expected salvo in an unprecedented campaign to pressure the State of Maine to ignore the Constitution and abandon the rule of law. This matter has never been about school sports or the protection of women and girls, as has been claimed; it is about states’ rights and defending the rule of law against a federal government bent on imposing its will, instead of upholding the law. Federal Judge Woodcock’s ruling of last Friday awarding the state a temporary restraining order reinforces our position that the federal government has been acting unlawfully,” the state’s reply read.

“For nearly two months, Maine has endured recriminations from the Federal government that have targeted hungry school kids, hardworking fishermen, senior citizens, new parents, and countless Maine people. We have been subject to politically motivated investigations that opened and closed without discussion, leaving little doubt that their outcomes were predetermined. Let today serve as warning to all states: Maine might be among the first to draw the ire of the Federal government in this way, but we will not be the last,” Mills attack continued.

“For decades, first as a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor, I have fought tirelessly for the rights of women and girls, for the health and well-being of children and families, and defending the Constitution of Maine and the Constitution of the United States. My Administration and Maine’s Attorney General will vigorously defend our state against the action announced today from the Department of Justice,” the radical Democrat’s statement added.

“As I have said previously, this is not just about who can compete on the athletic field; this is about whether a President can force compliance with his will, without regard for the rule of law that governs our nation. I believe he cannot,” she said.

However, despite her bluster about coming to the aid of her constituents, polls show that a strong majority of Mainers oppose allowing transgender athletes to play in girls’ and women’s sports. The last poll taken in March shows that 60 percent do not support the Governor’s radical trans agenda.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.