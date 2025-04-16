Red Sox-Rays Game Delayed by the Most Annoying Sound You Will Ever Hear

Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rays was delayed by a screeching, high-pitched sound that had players and fans covering their ears.

The bizarre moment occurred at George M. Steinbrenner Field and, as TMZ Sports describes it, “sounded like a mix between a whistle and nails on a chalkboard.”

Umpires halted play as they could tell the players were clearly affected by the noise. The source of the racket was eventually determined to be coming from the stadium’s public address system. Technicians worked feverishly to fix the problem, and after one long, agonizing minute, the problem was fixed.

X users were quick to react to the incident.

Play resumed after the brief delay, and the Red Sox won the game, 7-4.