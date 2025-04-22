Cincinnati Football Player Jeremiah Kelly Dies Unexpectedly at 18

The Cincinnati Bearcats are mourning the untimely and unexplained passing of 18-year-old offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly, who died at his home early Tuesday.

The 6-3, 320-pound freshman had participated in Bearcat spring practices.

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” head coach Scott Satterfield said. “In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

No cause of death has been given.

“We’ve suffered a heartbreaking loss today,” said Athletic Director John Cunningham. “All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family, and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

Kelly, an Ohio native, helped his Avon High School team to an undefeated 16-0 record and a state championship in 2024. He was an early enrollee at Cincinnati.

