Shannon Sharpe Rape Accuser Releases Another Audio Clip: ‘I Might Choke You in Public’

A second audio clip of ESPN host Shannon Sharpe allegedly threatening to choke a woman who is now accusing him of rape has emerged.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the “Jane Doe” accuser, has released a second audio tape of an alleged phone conversation between his client and Sharpe in which the former NFL player is once again heard threatening to choke a “small white woman,” this time, “in public.”

Buzbee says that his client was 19 years old at the time of the recording, and Sharpe, who was in his 50s, was an abusive boyfriend.

The woman is heard on the recording saying she does not know why he wouldn’t want to take her out on the town. But then the conversation turns dark.

“I might choke you in public … big Black guy chokes small white woman,” the voice that is being identified as Sharpe says.

The woman responds, “It’s not a good look.”

This is the second audio in which a man identified as Sharpe is heard saying he wants to “choke” the woman.

Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis, claims these audio clips are misleading because they are undated, out of context, and edited.

For his part, Sharpe calls the lawsuit a “shakedown,” and insists, “I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about. And I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys.”

But Tony Buzbee blasted Sharpe and said he assumes he will always get what he wants.

“Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants,” Buzbee said, “completely fails to understand this basic concept. After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no.’”

