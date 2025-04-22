REPORT: Shannon Sharpe Offered Rape Accuser $10 Million to Settle

According to a report, ESPN host and former NFL football star Shannon Sharpe offered a woman accusing him of rape a $10 million payout to drop the case.

Reportedly, Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis, offered the big payout to the anonymous woman who filed a lawsuit against Sharpe and accusing him of raping her, TMZ reports.

Davis said that the offer was made over the last few months during a mediation meeting between the woman and Sharpe’s legal team ahead of her Sunday lawsuit filing.

The attorney added that they thought they had a deal with the settlement offer until the woman “suddenly, without warning, walked away from our offer.”

Davis also claimed that Jane Doe’s lawsuit was filed Sunday “without warning.”

The woman has accused Sharpe of raping her twice after she tried to break things off. And she insists that over the course of several years, Sharpe was an abusive boyfriend.

To prove her case in the public eye, Doe’s legal team released an audio clip that they say features Sharpe telling her during a phone call that he is going to “choke the shit” out of her.

Davis also warns that a video will probably emerge, but it is “heavily edited” and should not be taken at face value.

Sharpe calls the lawsuit a “shakedown,” and insists, “I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about. And I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.