Fans React After Shedeur Sanders Falls Out of First Round: ‘Just Pure Hate’

Anyone following the ESPN broadcast of the 2025 NFL Draft knows full well who that network was rooting for. Led by lead draft analyst Mel Kiper, the entire four-hour draft coverage seemed to be a promo for Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

However, despite their best efforts, ESPN failed to get Sanders drafted in the first round.

X users quickly posted gleeful memes and messages rejoicing and mocking the “four-letter network.”

Others were happy to see Sanders slide into the second round on general principle.

Others were enraged that Sanders didn’t get drafted in the first round, with some even calling it racist.

However, amidst the fiery rhetoric, some took a humorous approach to explaining what may have caused teams to drop Sanders off their first-round draft boards.

In reality, teams probably didn’t see Sanders as first-round value and passed on him. Having an overly involved father probably didn’t help his chances of getting drafted on the first night either.

Here’s the silver lining, though: Round 2 is loaded with teams that need quarterbacks. One very likely landing spot for Sanders is Las Vegas, where he can learn behind veteran Geno Smith and work on the things that kept him out of the first round.