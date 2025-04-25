Trump Blasts NFL Owners After Sheduer Sanders Falling Out of the First Round: ‘Are They STUPID?’

President Trump has entered the debate about why Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, fell out of the first round of the NFL Draft, and he is not happy about it.

After a day of contentious debate over how 32 teams could have passed up such a seemingly highly prized NFL prospect, Trump posted his take on social media, ripping NFL owners and asking if they were “stupid.”

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player and was even greater in the NFL,” Trump wrote. “He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Sanders spent much of the offseason projected to fall somewhere in the top five. However, after declining to throw at the Combine or play in the Senior Bowl, teams were left relying only on the interview process and college tape for their evaluation, and it’s clear that the interview process did not go well.

There is light at the end of the tunnel for Sanders. The same teams with quarterback needs at the top of the draft last night are picking again tonight, except for the Titans, who filled that need by taking Cam Ward.

In all likelihood, Sanders will be picked in the next couple of hours.