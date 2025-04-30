Bill Belichick Defends Girlfriend, Blasts CBS After Controversial Interview Leak

Bill Belichick issued a statement blasting CBS for going off-script during their highly publicized interview last weekend and defending his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, from those who accused her of meddling.

A video emerged on Sunday of Hudson overruling CBS Mornings interviewer Tom Dokoupil, excluding questions based on the couple’s personal life. A subsequent report on Monday claimed that Hudson had stormed out of the interview, causing a 30-minute delay.

After Hudson promised a full statement on the matter Tuesday, Belichick issued a lengthy statement through the University of North Carolina, blasting CBS for not confining their questions to the book The Art of Winning—Lessons from My Life in Football and defending Hudson, who, in Belichick’s words, was merely trying to keep the interview about the book.

Here is Belichick’s complete statement:

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football,’” Belichick said. “Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon [Hudson], with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true.”

As of this writing, CBS has not released the full, unedited version of the interview.