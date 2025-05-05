Former Super Bowl Champ Claims $400,000 Watch Stolen at Nightclub

A night of partying turned costly for former Super Bowl champ Jason Pierre-Paul after his $400,000 watch was stolen at a Florida nightclub.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Jason Pierre-Paul, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Giants and the Buccaneers, told his followers that his luxury Richard Mille watch had been jacked while clubbing Saturday night at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood.

As Pierre-Paul describes it, he gets a “bad feeling” as he makes his way through the packed club, as if someone has taken something from him. Later, his suspicions were proven accurate when a friend asked him for the time, and Pierre-Paul noticed his luxury watch was no longer there.

Pierre-Paul sought assistance from the establishment’s security staff in apprehending the thieves, but he claims they were unhelpful.

The former Giant pass rusher further claims another patron had their watch stolen that night. Pierre-Paul has filed a police report, and an investigation is underway.

“If you do go out,” Pierre-Paul warned those attending packed, festive environments, “have someone with you who can help watch your back. Let’s look out for each other. No one deserves to go through this.

“Please, help spread the word and keep our community safe.”

Pierre-Paul is offering a cash reward for information leading to the watch’s return.