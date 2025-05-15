Boston Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela came together to complete one of the most bizarre and miraculous defensive plays you will ever see on Wednesday.

With the score tied 5-5 in the 7th inning, Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter crushed what looked sure to be a tie-breaking extra base hit if not an outright home run to deep right-center field. Abreu made a mighty leaping effort to catch the ball at the wall, and at first it looked like he would succeed. However, the ball flew out of his glove as his arm came forward.

But disaster was averted, as Rafaela came in to catch the ball before it hit the ground.

Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks raised his arms in stunned disbelief as he realized his defense had prevented what could have been a game-winning hit for the Tigers. The play will go down in history as an ultra-rare 9-8 putout.

The 9-8 putout is so rare that, according to the Associated Press, the last such play occurred in September 2003.

While the play certainly gave the Red Sox something to cheer about, the feeling would turn out to be short-lived. The Tigers hung on to earn a walk-off win on the strength of a Justyn-Henry Malloy hit that drove in Andy Ibanez.

Not only did that give Detroit the win, it also completed a three-game sweep of the BoSox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report