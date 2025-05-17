WATCH: ‘You Crazy as F*ck’: Angel Reese Rages at Caitlin Clark After Hard Foul

Any hopes that the offseason would cool the heated rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were dashed in the first game of the pair’s sophomore season.

On Saturday, Reesee and the Chicago Sky traveled to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face Clark and the Fever Indiana for the first game of the season. The Fever controlled the game essentially from the opening tip.

With the Fever cruising in the third quarter with a 14-point lead, Reese snatched an offensive rebound off a miss from teammate Rebecca Allen and attempted to make good on the basket. However, before she could get the shot off, Clark came in and fouled the Sky forward, sending her to the floor.

Reese immediately got up and got in Clark’s face.

Teammates and referees got in between the two before anything physical could happen. Reese could be seen shouting the words, “You crazy as f*ck,” in Clark’s direction.

Referees initially assessed Clar a personal foul, but upgraded that punishment to a flagrant foul after determining that she used her hand to force Reese to the ground. Fellow Fever teammate Aliyah Boston was also assessed a technical foul for her part in the ensuing fracas.

“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark said after the game. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

Clark continued, “I went for the ball, clear as day in the replay. You watch it, you know it shouldn’t have been upgraded. Again, that’s up to the refs’ discretion, but I appreciate [Aliyah Boston] having my back.”

When asked about the play after the game, Reese kept it simple, referring to it as “A basketball play.”

The Fever stomped the Sky, 93-58.