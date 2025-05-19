Caitlin Clark Denounces Alleged Hateful Comments Toward Angel Reese

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has denounced alleged hateful comments that were directed toward Chicago Sky star Angel Reese following a contentious game this past weekend.

As Breitbart News reported, the WNBA has been investigating reports of racial slurs being “yelled at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever.”

The league put out a statement on the accusations of racist taunts, but the incident does not seem to be connected to the foul committed by Caitlin Clark against Reese during the game. The league insisted that it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement Sunday. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Speaking to reporters after practice on Monday, Caitlin Clark said, “There’s no place” for hate in the WNBA and supported the league’s investigation.

“There is no place for that in our game,” Clark said. “There’s no place for that in society. We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) also released a statement.

“The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter,” the union said. “Such behavior is unacceptable for our sport. Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

