WNBA Investigating Reports of Racial Comments Aimed at Chicago’s Angel Reese During Sky-Fever Game

The WNBA appears to be investigating supposed racial taunts yelled at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever.

The league put out a statement on the accusations of racist taunts, but the incident does not seem to be connected to the foul committed by Caitlin Clark against Reese during the game.

The league insisted that it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement Sunday. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

WNBA Players Association has also released a statement on the investigation.

“Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport,” the WNBPA said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Despite the flurry of statements decrying “racism,” there has been no audio or video released of these supposed comments from the stands.

Whatever the case, both Reese and Clark commented on the foul, which officials upgraded to a “flagrant foul” after reviewing it.

Reese insisted that the foul was just a “basketball play.” Clark said she was only trying to stop Reese from attempting a wide-open layup.

“Let’s not make it anything that it’s not,” Clark said after the game. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the refs saw to upgrade it. That’s up to their discretion.”

She added, “I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

The WNBA launched a similar investigation concerning taunts against Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas last season. Still, it doesn’t appear that any such racist comments were identified as news of the incident trailed off with no evidence ever revealed.

